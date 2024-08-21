Megan Montgomery Foundation receives grant from Jefferson County Medical Society Alliance

× Expand Photo courtesy of Lisa Christopher. The Megan Montgomery Foundation has received a $1,000 grant from The Jefferson County Medical Society Alliance. Pictured (L-R) Lisa Christopher, JCMSA; Susann Montgomery-Clark and Rod Clark, Megan Montgomery Foundation; Mary Beth Lloyd, JCMSA

The Megan Montgomery Foundation has received a $1,000 grant from The Jefferson County Medical Society Alliance, the alliance announced Tuesday.

“We are overwhelmed by your support of our mission and trust in our efforts. You are truly changing the trajectory of a young adult’s life,” said Susann Montgomery-Clark, board president of the foundation.

The Megan Montgomery Foundation, headquartered at Lee Branch on U.S. 280, is dedicated to preventing relationship violence before it starts. The foundation provides grants to high schools, colleges and nonprofits for education on domestic violence.

The alliance also gave $1,000 to HEAL United (Healthy Eating Active Living) in Vestavia Hills to further its mission of enhancing children’s health through education and the promotion of healthy lifestyle habits.

“My team and I are grateful to receive these grant funds and honored to be recognized for advancing health in the communities we serve. We are proud to work collaboratively with AMASA (Alliance to the Medical Association of Alabama) and JCMSA toward fueling brighter futures through better health,” said Christy Swaid, the founder and CEO of HEAL.

AMASA funded the grants through their annual Health Program awards to county alliances. The JCMSA is a group of physician spouses working with the Jefferson County Medical Society to support medical families and improve health. To learn more about the JCMSA, contact Mary Beth Lloyd at mblloyd85@yahoo.com.