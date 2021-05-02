Mellon named interim dean for UM’s Stephens College of Business

× Expand Photo courtesy of Neal Wagner. Amiee Mellon, associate professor and department chair in the SCOB, will serve as interim dean of the University of Montevallo’s Stephens College of Business until a new full-time dean is named.

Stephen Craft, the dean of the University of Montevallo’s Stephens College of Business will be moving into the same position at Atlanta’s Oglethorpe University. Amiee Mellon, associate professor and department chair in the SCOB, will serve as interim dean until a new full-time dean is named.

Craft has been at UM for more than a decade and said he is thankful for the accomplishments he and his faculty have seen during his time there.

“I am enormously honored to have had the opportunity to serve as the dean of the Michael E. Stephens College of Business for these past 11 years,” Craft said. “I have been with the Stephens College faculty as we have grown enrollment dramatically, added new academic programs, been through two successful accreditation visits and recently opened the new state-of-the-art Stephens Hall.”

Mellon has been at UM since 2014, serving as assistant professor through 2018 and associate professor and department chair since 2019. She has developed and co-developed multiple new concentrations and minors in the college, is heavily involved in the community and has worked to foster experiential learning techniques in the SCOB.

“I’m honored to serve as the interim dean of the Stephens College of Business and am looking forward to working with both the students and my colleagues to embrace and showcase the strengths of our ‘small campus, big business’ program,” Mellon said. “I firmly believe our holistic approach to business education will create strategic thinkers ready to make a positive impact on the changing business landscape.”

Mellon holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing and MBA from the University of Central Arkansas and a doctorate in marketing from Old Dominion University.

Mellon’s first day in the new role will be July 1.

– Submitted by Neal Wagner.