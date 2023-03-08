Chelsea COP’s host annual awards event

× Expand Photo courtesy of Chelsea COP's

The 24th Annual Chelsea Citizen Observer Patrol (COP) Awards were held on Feb. 28, 2023 at the Chelsea Community Center.

After a dinner and presentation by guest speaker attorney Mark Boardman, the awards presented were for the end of year 2022.

Here is a list of the honorees:

100% meeting attendance: Mike Cooley, Carlos Sanders and Stephen Lopez

150+ volunteer hours: Dale Neuendorf, Mike Cooley, Joel Dauber, Roberta Dauber, Robert “Bob” Bush, Don Robinson, Dominique Dubois, Janet Shaw, Carlos Sanders, Stephen Lopez, Doug Thienpont, Lenita Turner, Patrick “Pat” Linn, Ron Shaw, John Waggener, Hobert Fields, Alster Watters

1,000+ hours of patrol time since joining the program: Patrick Linn

2,000+ hours of patrol time since joining the program: Martha Coffey. There are 10 other active volunteers who have served over 2,000 hours.

3,000+ hours of patrol time since joining the program: Doug Thienpont. There are five other active volunteers who have served over 3,000 hours.

The Chelsea COP program has one active volunteer who has achieved in excess of 5,000 hours of service: Mike Cooley.

Program Growth Award for 2022 (This award is for recruiting and training of new members) Recruiters: Stephen Lopez, Doug Thienpont, Kelly Paramore, Johnna Barnes, Carlos Sanders, Jay Jerman, and Mike Cooley. Trainer: Bob Bush

The program had seven new members join in 2022: Kelly Paramore, Hobert Fields, Alster Watters, Johnna Barnes, Virginia Romero and Robert Barnes.

Volunteers who prepared 10 or more incident reports for 2022: Ron Shaw, John Waggener, Dale Neuendorf, Mike Cooley, Bob Bush, Dominique Dubois, Janet Shaw, Carlos Sanders, Stephen Lopez, Doug Thienpont, Pat Linn, and Kelly Paramore.

10-year Service Recognition Award: Jim Powers. 18 of the program’s active volunteers have served five or more years and two have served 20 or more years.

Presidential Service Awards: Based on total volunteer hours since joining the program.

Bronze pin (100-249 volunteer hours): Kelly Paramore and Alster Watters

Silver pin (250-499 volunteer hours): Hobert Fields and Lenita Turner

Co-Rookies of the Year: Hobert Fields, Al Watters and Kelly Paramore.

Co-Volunteers of the Year: Bob Bush, Mike Cooley, Doug Thienpont, and Carlos Sanders

Total number of volunteer hours contributed by members of the COP program through the end of 2022:

122,838 hours.

Provided 470 patrols

Surveilled locations over 26,000 times.

Drove just under 31,000 miles

Provided almost 2,600 volunteer patrol hours

Conducted 578 walkthroughs of our businesses

Filed 61 incident reports detailing various acts of community service, including traffic control and acts of public service

The total member volunteer hours in 2022 was 7,970, which totals a value of $315,365.40 to the city of Chelsea.