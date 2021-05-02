Mermaid camp returns this summer

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Evie Martin, 9, blows mermaid kisses underwater as she swims with her green mermaid tail during the ScubaVentures mermaid camp in July at Blue Water Park in Pelham. The seven participants learned the art of mermaiding, with custom mermaid tails.

Mermaid camp

WHERE: Blue Water Park, Pelham

WHEN: 9-11 a.m., July 12-16, July 19-23, July 26-30

COST: $375 per camper, per session

WEB: scubaventuresinc.com

If your child has ever wanted to be a mermaid, they can experience that dream this summer.

Vestavia Hills business Scuba Ventures is again offering its camp this July, expanding to three sessions. Registration ends one month before the session begins or when it is full. Classes will be at Blue Water Park in Pelham from 9-11 a.m., Monday through Friday.

Camp dates are as follows:

► Session 1: July 12-16

► Session 2: July 19-23

► Session 3: July 26-30

The cost is $375 per camper, per session and includes mermaid swim instruction, craft supplies and games, a daily snack and a swimmable mermaid tail to keep at the end of the week.

Camp is open to all kids ages 7-11 who swim reasonably well and can pass a basic swim test, and “mermen are always welcome,” said Bethany Grisaffi with Scuba Ventures.

Participants will learn how to safely swim in a mermaid tail and do different mermaid-themed crafts. Instructors will teach swimmers to swim in the mermaid tail and how to kick out of it to avoid any dangers.

The camp provides people a “great way to live out a silly fantasy,” Grisaffi previously said.

There is a max of six campers per session, and campers will choose their tail color during the registration process.

Later this year, Grisaffi said the company will offer mermaid swim classes for teens and adults, with more details to come.

