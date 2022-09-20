Metro Roundup: Fiesta BHAM set for Sept. 24

× Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers A woman takes part in the cultural display for Peru at Fiesta 2018 in Linn Park.

Fiesta BHAM, Alabama’s largest celebration of Hispanic culture and heritage, is celebrating its 20th year on Saturday, Sept. 24 from noon to 8 p.m. at Linn Park in downtown Birmingham.

This year's theme is ¡Somos Familia! (Feels Like Family!) Since 2003, the annual event has celebrated and educated thousands of attendees across the southeast about Alabama's growing Hispanic community through the best of art, music, dance, food, and culture.

World-renowned Hispanic entertainers and artists will be performing this year, including Los Norteños de Ojinaga, Adolescentes Orquesta, Los Nuevos Relampagos and other local artists. Fiesta 2022 attendees can enjoy authentic Hispanic and Latin cuisine from Alabama's most popular food vendors.

This year, Fiesta is bringing back a favorite component, Lucha Libre, which will feature the Blue Demon from Mexico, Iguana hailing from Guatemala, and other famous Mexican professional wrestling acts.

Proceeds from Fiesta BHAM 2022 will support scholarships for Hispanic students in Alabama communities. One of the goals of the event is to present college scholarships to local youth. In the last 19 years, Fiesta has awarded more than $90,000 in scholarships to deserving Hispanic students through the Arte Latino Scholarship and the Logros Latino Scholarships.

Additionally, Fiesta will be awarding $20,000 in scholarships to celebrate the event's 20th Anniversary. After Fiesta BHAM 2022, the total scholarships provided to area students from the event will be over $110,000.

“Fiesta BHAM is excited to be celebrating our 20th year spotlighting Latino culture,” said Rebecca Garner, Fiesta BHAM 2022, Co-President. “Latino people are proud of their countries and our diverse communities, which are unique and rich in culture, and sharing our customs and traditions is both educational and fun for attendees.”

Attendees of Fiesta BHAM 2022 can journey through more than 20 represented cultures from Hispanic countries through music, dance, performing arts, children’s activities, cultural education, nonprofit and health-related resources.

Attendees can visit different sponsored “villages” including a family village, cultural village, community village, health and wellness village, and also see performances from a variety of musical acts.

“Guests will have the opportunity to receive free health services, including FREE Covid 19 vaccines and boosters, as well as free HPV vaccinations,” said Dulce Rivera, Fiesta BHAM 2022, Co-President.

Tickets to Fiesta BHAM 2022 are $12 online, and $15 at the gate, children ages 12 and under are free. Event attendees are urged to buy tickets before the event at fiestabham.com.