Metro roundup: Outdoor market at Pepper Place is back

The long-popular Market at Pepper Place in Lakeview returned for its 21st season earlier this month with about 60 farmers, food producers and artisans, according to a news release from Sloss Real Estate.

The market, held from 7 a.m. to noon, is being held outdoors as it was prior to the pandemic, though extensive, updated COVID-19 safety protocols are to be followed, organizers said.

For example, vendors will set up their tents 6 feet apart in the Dr. Pepper parking lot and on 29th Street South, and all vendors and market staff will wear masks or face coverings.

In addition, shoppers this year will still have the option of placing their orders online during the week and using contactless pickup on Saturday.

Thanks to recent warm weather, farmers will be offering strawberries, asparagus, greenhouse tomatoes, spring onions and cut flowers, according to the news release. Lettuce and leafy greens, mushrooms, carrots, eggs, meats, cheeses and honey will also be on sale.

The market will feature 18 artisans and makers with items such as soap, candles, pottery, glass, jewelry, apparel and art. Local vendors will offer a wide selection of beverages and prepared foods, including breakfast items, breads, pastries and snacks. There will also be live music.

For more information, including online ordering and curbside pickup, go to pepperplacemarket.com or on social media @marketatpepperplace.