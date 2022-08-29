Metro Roundup: Patriot Day to be celebrated in Vestavia Hills this year

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Fire and police chiefs for Homewood, Mountain Brook and Vestavia Hills stand on the stage during the 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony and Patriot’s Day on the 20th anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon in Arlington, Va. The ceremony was held at the Mountain Brook Fire Department in Crestline Village in September 2021.

This year’s Patriot Day service, which remembers the events of and sacrifices made on Sept. 11, 2001, will be held in Vestavia Hills this year on Sept. 11.

The event rotates between Vestavia, Homewood and Mountain Brook. This year’s speaker is Michael Williams, a retired special agent in charge for the Birmingham field office of the U.S. Secret Service.

The event is a way to honor those who died and those who served during the events of that day.

“We as a nation lost almost 3,000 civilians and first responders during the attack or as a direct result of the attack,” said Capt. Shane Ware with the Vestavia Hills Police Department. “We commemorate Sept. 11 to remind our officers and firefighters of what sacrifice can look like and to pay respect to fallen first responders.”

Ware said the events of that day tested America like never before.

“The importance of remembering and honoring those who died that day shows our nation’s unity and resolve,” Ware said. “The path of so many people’s lives came together that day while we grieved as a nation, not as individuals. We were one nation grieving together, knowing that our freedom and way of life was being tested.”

This year’s service begins at 8:30 a.m. on the lawn in front of Vestavia Hills City Hall.

