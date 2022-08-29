Metro Roundup: Vintage Market Days back at Finley Center for fall 2022

× Expand Photo by Eric Taunton. More than 100 vendors offer a variety of vintage-inspired goods including furniture and decor at Vintage Market Days, Sept. 29 through Oct. 1 at the Finley Center in Hoover.

About 110 vendors of vintage-inspired goods, repurposed furniture, architectural salvage materials, farmhouse décor, original art, handmade treasures, clothing, jewelry and gourmet food are scheduled to be at the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex from Sept. 29 through Oct. 1.

They’ll be part of the seventh Vintage Market Days to be held at the Finley Center, and there will be some changes for this fall’s event.

A big one is that there will be food trucks there this time, said Kim Denard, the owner of the Birmingham market franchise for Vintage Market Days. One coming from Tennessee is Lingo’s, which offers fruit tea and paninis, Denard said.

Another change is that the hours for the first day of the event (Thursday, Sept. 29) will be at night — 4-8 p.m. — to allow people who work in the daytime a chance to experience Vintage Market Days as well, Denard said.

The hours will change on Friday, Sept. 30 (9 a.m.-5 p.m.), and Saturday, Oct. 1 (10 a.m. -4 p.m.).

A third difference this fall is that parking will be free. In the past, the city has charged a $5 parking fee.

The vendors typically come from 12 to 20 states across all parts of the country, Denard said. This year’s lineup includes vendors from Oklahoma, Colorado, Texas and Michigan, she said. The idea is to give people here a chance to see goods from across the nation and to give the vendors exposure in a variety of regions as well, she said.

Vintage Market Days typically is held in Hoover both in the spring and fall. About 4,000 people attended both this past spring and last fall, not including children under 12 and return visitors, Denard said. “The atmosphere is always energetic and fun.”

Vintage Market Days

WHERE: Finley Center

WHEN: Sept. 29-Oct. 1

COST: $17 Thursday; $12 Friday and Saturday (re-entry is free on subsequent days); children 12 and under admitted free

WEB: vintagemarketdays.com/market/birmingham