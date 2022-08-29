Metro Roundup: Whale of a Sale back in-person after 2 year hiatus

× Expand Staff photo. Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church’s Whale of a Sale event is scheduled for Sept. 22 after a 2-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

The Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church’s annual Whale of a Sale event is returning to the city this fall on Sept. 22.

The twice-yearly sale hosted in the fall and spring is a fundraiser for the church’s Vestavia Day School, the church’s day care.

This month’s Whale of a Sale will be in-person, said Kristen Honeycutt, event organizer.

“As of now, we’re in-person and we’re excited,” Honeycutt said.

The church will be selling children's fall and winter clothes, up to size 14, as well as toys and maternity clothing, which is a new item to the sale

“It’s the only fundraiser for the Vestavia Day School,” Honeycutt said. “In the past, we’ve bought iPads, shades for the playground, we’ve redone the floors and also contributed the money to the teacher appreciation fund. It’s just a great way to raise money and also bring in community members to shop and also get things at

great prices.”

Tickets to enter the sale early are $5. The public sale is free. Early-access tickets can be purchased at vhumc.org/woas.

Those with an early ticket can begin shopping at 2 p.m., with the regular sale taking place from 5-9 p.m. There will be a half-off sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 23.

Masks will be optional unless there is a rise in COVID-19 cases, in which case they’ll revisit safety options, she said.

The sale has been hosted virtually for two years due to COVID-19 concerns and guidelines. There are no guidelines at this year’s event.

Whale of a Sale

WHERE: The Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church

WHEN: Sept. 22 early sale starts at 2 p.m., public sale is 5-9 p.m. Sept. 23 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. half-off sale

COST: Early sale tickets $5; public sale is free

WEB: vhumc.org/woas

