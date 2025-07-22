Moonlight Movies returns to Village at Lee Branch Thursday, July 24

× Expand Image from Disney/Pixar The Disgust, Anger and Fear emotions interact in the mind of Riley in the "Inside Out" animated film by Disney/Pixar.

Moonlight Movies is returning to The Village at Lee Branch this Thursday, July 24.

This time, the movie is Disney/Pixar’s “Inside Out,” an animated film about a girl uprooted from her Midwest home when her father starts a new job in San Francisco. The girl, named Riley, is guided by her emotions — Joy, Fear, Anger, Disgust and Sadness, who live in the “headquarters” control center inside her mind and often conflict on how best to navigate a new city, house and school, according to the IMDB website. The movie is rated PG for mild thematic elements and some action.

It will be shown from 6 to 8 p.m. on a green space in The Village at Lee Branch shopping center. There will be free popcorn, cotton candy and soft drinks. Families are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs.