More COVID testing, upcoming holiday events in Chelsea

The city of Chelsea held its second community wide drive through COVID-19 testing on Nov. 30. Held at Liberty Baptist Church, Mayor Tony Picklesimer said that 130 people showed up to be tested at the first one, and 90 people at the second one.

“Several people have already called the church requesting another event,” he said. “I don't know when it will happen, but we appreciate Liberty making their facility available and thanks to Golden Point Labs for putting these events on.”

Picklesimer encouraged people who have symptoms or are going to be attending family events to get tested.

Picklesimer also mentioned that Chelsea lost one of its unsung heroes several weeks ago. Alverdean Huggins Bonner recently passed away from surgery complications. Her father, Eddie Huggins was one of the first Chelsea COPs and served for many years. He also passed away recently and is survived by his wife, Cora.

Approved items during the meeting included:

The former exercise director at the Chelsea Community Center will be honored with a plaque in the exercise room, per the request of her class members.

A bid was accepted for the sports complex’s batting center project from Southeastern Construction partners for $362,010.

One annexation ordinance was also approved for Brett & Karen Ferrel’s property totaling about an acre at 1523 Hwy 440.

During the community forum, Emily Sims said the library’s winter reading program is underway and those interested can sign up online. Santa will make a visit to the library this Saturday, Dec. 5.

Jane Ann Mueller announced the Santa Extravaganza happening at the Chelsea Community Center from noon to 2 p.m. following the Chelsea Christmas Parade.

“It will be a totally different program because of COVID,” Mueller said. “It will be an outside event and Santa and other characters will be doing musical performances. We will be able to socially distance and have a really wonderful time.”

