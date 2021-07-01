Ms. Senior Alabama event to be held in August

× Expand Photo courtesy of Ms. Senior Alabama Facebook page Cindy Dixon is crowned Ms. Senior Alabama 2020,

Kim Crawford-Meeks, who is on the Board of Directors for Ms. Senior Alabama, said she wants to give more women the opportunity to register for this year’s pageant, enjoy a weekend retreat and make friends for life.

Ms. Senior Alabama, Inc. is a non-profit organization designed to honor and celebrate senior women (60 and older) in Alabama. In existence since 1985, it is made up of a Board of Directors who volunteer their time to ensure that Ms. Senior Alabama, Inc. has the necessary resources to carry out its purpose of finding the best senior woman to represent Alabama.

The Ms. Senior Alabama philosophy is based upon the belief that seniors are the foundation of America and our most valuable treasure. It is upon their knowledge, experience, and resources that the younger generation has the opportunity to build a better society. It was developed to enrich the lives of these women while allowing them to share their experiences, wisdom, talents, and interests with others.

“Our goal is to find the woman who best exemplifies the dignity, maturity, talent, and inner beauty of all seniors throughout the State of Alabama,” said Crawford-Meeks.

A workshop will be held Friday, August 13, 2021 at Prince of Peace in Hoover. The event will take place Aug. 27-28 at the Springville Camp & Conference Center. The fee includes the pageant, coaching, hotel room and all meals for the weekend. A rehearsal and Queen's Dinner is on August 27 with the interviews and pageant on August 28.

The winner will be a delegate at the Ms. Senior World Pageant for the National Pageant in Biloxi, Mississippi, in November.

July 1 is the deadline to enter. To register or for more information, email mssenioralabama@yahoo.com or visit mssenioralabama.com