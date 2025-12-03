Mt Laurel Christmas Market and Holiday Open House set for Dec. 6

Mt Laurel merchants will host their annual Christmas Market and Holiday Open House on Saturday, Dec. 6, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Mt Laurel Town Center.

The family-friendly event will feature homemade cookies, hot chocolate and a letter-writing station where children can create notes for Santa. Photos with Santa will be available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., hosted by the ARC Realty Mt Laurel sales team.

The Christmas Market will include vendors offering homegrown and handmade items. Vendor booths will be set up throughout the Town Center between Area 41 Pizza and the fire station. Organizers remind participants not to block the fire station and note that only vendors selling handmade or homegrown goods may take part.

The market will operate from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with vendor setup from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Vendors are required to stay for the full duration of the event, and a $20 setup fee will be collected onsite once booths are arranged.

Weather may affect the event, and any cancellation announcements will be posted by organizers on Facebook.

The event is free to attend. For more information, call 205-408-2717.