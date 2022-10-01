Mt Laurel Fall Festival back for 22nd year

× Expand Photo by Eric Taunton. A firefighter hands a child a tot finder fire safety sticker at the 2021 Mt Laurel Fall Festival.

The annual Mt Laurel Fall Festival returns this month for the 22nd year.

When the town of Mt Laurel was developed over 20 years, the idea was to provide its residents with a walkable environment and to preserve as many trees in the area as possible.

When the festival first began, it was a small affair, but over the years it has grown into a highly anticipated event that draws locals and visitors from surrounding communities.

On Saturday, Oct. 15, visitors will once again be able to come out and enjoy the festival. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. rain or shine.

EBSCO Industries has always been a headlining sponsor, and this year ARC Realty is also a main sponsor of the festival. The ARC Realty office in Mt Laurel assists the community with existing sales and new construction.

“ARC has not only a financial investment in Mt Laurel, but a desire to foster community and relationships,” said Tiffany Bittner, an agent with ARC Realty. “ARC sponsors the event in order to continue the legacy of the fall festival. We are all about relationships and believe helping to organize and put on the festival each year helps to promote a strong sense of community.”

The festival is the town’s “unofficial kickoff” to the fall season. Visitors can expect to encounter vendors, food trucks, and live entertainment. While details of the specific entertainment acts are still being finalized, guests can expect to see singers, instrumental acts, and even a performance by the Mt Laurel Ballet.

Located in the town square of Mt Laurel, visitors will find the event easily accessible and family-friendly.

“The town square is blocked off around the fire station along Manning Place, Hawthorn Street, Mt Laurel Avenue, and Olmsted Street,” Bittner said. “The event runs down Olmsted toward the community playground with a special “kid zone,” which will include several rides and inflatables.”

While the festival itself is free to attend, visitors who wish to ride rides in the Kid Zone must purchase tickets to experience those attractions.

There will be over 200 vendors selling items including jewelry, pottery, homemade treats and local farm goods, providing many options to support local businesses while shopping at the festival.

For more information, search “Mt Laurel Fall Festival 2022” on Facebook.