Mt Laurel Fall Festival set for Oct. 16

After having to cancel the past three festivals, the Mt Laurel Fall Festival returns this month from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16.

Kristie Castro, marketing director for ARC Realty, said the past two spring festivals along with last year’s fall festival have had to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Castro has been assisting with organizing the festival since ARC Realty took over new construction sales in Mt Laurel four years ago.

“The town of Mt Laurel’s residents love the event, and it’s a great opportunity to support local artisans who make handmade goods and show off to the community,” Castro said.

This year’s festival will be the 20th annual and will feature all of the familiar favorites, including a farmers market, food trucks, live music, a kid’s zone, craft fair and vendors.

Vendor registration began in mid-August, and Castro said sign-ups have been coming in every day. She said the festival vendors are loyal and are excited to return for this year’s festival.

“We typically have around 200 vendors, but this year with COVID, to allow ample social distancing, there will be fewer vendors,” she said. “We will expand the festival’s footprint to go back further in the community to create more space.”

Castro said that in the past, attendance has been in the thousands, but added that it’s hard to keep track of the number of people because it’s a five-hour event.

“The event is a long standing event in the community and really birthed around showcasing the town of Mt Laurel and bringing in people to visit.”