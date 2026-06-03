Mt Laurel Farmers Market returns for summer and fall season

The Mt Laurel Farmers Market will return for its seasonal run beginning June 6, offering shoppers access to fresh produce and locally made products each Saturday through mid-October.

The market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon at 5 Mt Laurel Ave. in the Mt Laurel community along the U.S. 280 corridor between Greystone and Chelsea.

Organizers say the outdoor market will feature local farmers, growers and vendors offering seasonal produce, specialty foods and other goods. The weekly event provides residents and visitors an opportunity to shop local while supporting area agricultural producers and small businesses.

Admission is free.