Mt Laurel hosts educational animals

× 1 of 8 Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Mt Laurel Public Library hosted Animal Tales naturalist Kaitlyn Thomas on Dec. 8, 2024. Thomas taught children lessons about reptiles with creative riddles. × 2 of 8 Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Mt Laurel Public Library hosted Animal Tales naturalist Kaitlyn Thomas on Dec. 8, 2024. Thomas showed how Venus, a large boa snake, wraps herself around her. × 3 of 8 Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Mt Laurel Public Library hosted Animal Tales naturalist Kaitlyn Thomas on Dec. 8, 2024. Thomas helped four girls hold Venus, a large boa. × 4 of 8 Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Mt Laurel Public Library hosted Animal Tales naturalist Kaitlyn Thomas on Dec. 8, 2024. Thomas taught children lessons about reptiles with creative riddles. × 5 of 8 Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Mt Laurel Public Library hosted Animal Tales naturalist Kaitlyn Thomas on Dec. 8, 2024. The kids learned by reading riddles about each secret animal guest before guessing which one came next. × 6 of 8 Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Mt Laurel Public Library hosted Animal Tales naturalist Kaitlyn Thomas on Dec. 8, 2024. Thomas taught children lessons about reptiles with creative riddles. × 7 of 8 Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Mt Laurel Public Library hosted Animal Tales naturalist Kaitlyn Thomas on Dec. 8, 2024. Thomas introduced Taco, a gecko. × 8 of 8 Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Two kids attend the Animal Tales event at Mt Laurel Public Library on Dec. 8, 2024. Prev Next

In December, the Mt Laurel Public Library hosted an Animal Tales event that had both kids and adults excited to meet unusual creatures.

Animal handler Kaitlyn Thomas asked kids to read and answer a riddle that described each educational animal. Out of the boxes popped two special guests, Taco the gecko and Venus the boa. Some kids eagerly waved their hands to hold or touch the animals, while others shyly observed.

Four brave girls held Venus in their arms, and Thomas demonstrated the boa’s ability to coil around its prey. Yet, the animals proved the predator stereotype wrong, as they stayed relaxed and let the kids look closely at their distinctive traits.