Mt. Laurel Library celebrates summer reading with Mega Ice Cream Party

× Expand Photo by Jeswin Thomas

The Mt. Laurel Public Library will wrap up its Summer Reading Program with a Mega Ice Cream Party on Friday, July 17, from 4-5 p.m. in the Ann Price Activity Room.

The celebration is open to all ages and recognizes participants for reaching their summer reading goals. Throughout the summer, readers have been logging their books online to help earn the community-wide celebration.

Attendees can build their own ice cream sundaes with a variety of toppings while enjoying door prize drawings and celebrating another successful season of reading.

No registration is required, and the event is free to attend.