The Mt Laurel Library will be hosting a workshop on the basics of preparing and baking sourdough bread on Thursday, Jan. 23 at 7 p.m.

The workshop will be led by Lauren Brown, from Five Loaves Micro Bakery. The class will cover topics such as how to feed a sourdough starter and how long to proof dough.

This event is open to adults ages 18 and older. Registration is required. Find out more and register on the library's website.