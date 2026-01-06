Mt Laurel Needle Arts Group welcomes crafters for monthly meetup

× Expand Stock image

The Mt Laurel Needle Arts Group will meet Monday, Jan. 12, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Mt Laurel Library in the Ann Price Activity Room, located at 111 Olmsted St.

The casual gathering invites adults of all skill levels — from beginners to experienced crafters — to spend an afternoon stitching, sharing ideas and enjoying conversation with others who love fiber arts.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own knitting, crochet or needlework projects. Supplies are not provided, and no registration is required.

The group meets on the second Monday of each month and is hosted by Jamie Skripnik of Knit B’ham. Skripnik is a former yarn shop manager, as well as a knitter and pattern designer with years of experience in the fiber arts community.