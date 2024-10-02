Mt Laurel readies for Fall Festival

× Expand Staff photo. Mt Laurel’s Fall Festival will feature local music.

The Town of Mt Laurel is gearing up for its annual Fall Festival, which will be held Oct. 12 beginning at 10 a.m.

This year’s festival will celebrate the best of autumn, and guests can enjoy local craft and food vendors throughout the Town of Mt Laurel.

“It is always a really good time because it is usually when the weather is a bit cooler outside and it is a great event to bring the whole family to,” said Tiffany Bittner with ARC Realty, the main sponsors of the event.

Over the years the festival has continued to grow with artisan and farmer pop-up booths, live music by local musicians on the Bryson Square Stage and food offered from Mt Laurel restaurants as well as food trucks from Birmingham.

“We always try to get the fall festival in so people can come before Halloween,” Bittner said. “We have pumpkins and about 220 vendors selling their things. People always really enjoy coming out for it.”

The festival ends at 3 p.m.

The Friends of the Mt Laurel Library will host their book sale in conjunction with the Festival.

“The festival is usually packed with wonderful vendors including local farmers and unique artisans,” said Emily Katz with the Mt Laurel Library. “There is always something new and the book sale is a hit every year. We have books for all ages and interests.”

This year, there will be a free craft for kids inside the library and the book sale is $10 to fill a tote bag of books, Katz said.

Ann Price, president of the Friends of the Library, said the book sale is a long-time tradition at both the spring and fall festivals.

“In fact, the early book sales were held even before the Mt Laurel Library was built in order to raise funds for the construction of a library in Mt Laurel to serve the Dunnavant Valley area,” Price said. “Once the library was built in 2014, the book sales continued as a way to provide support for the library’s summer reading programs and other projects.”

The Friends of Mt Laurel Library organization was originally formed to build the local branch of the North Shelby Library. Through a grassroots effort, the Friends raised the entire amount to construct the building for the library on land donated by EBSCO Development, with no county or state funds used.

After completion of the building, the organization expanded their focus to helping support summer reading projects and various other programs. The Friends of Mt Laurel Library are now involved in helping support the various activities of the library.

The book sale will happen rain or shine.

For more information about the festival, visit mtlaurel.com.