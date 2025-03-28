Mt Laurel Spring Festival returns April 5

× Expand Photo by Leah Ingram Eagle Mt Laurel Spring Festival was held April 6, 2019.

The Mt Laurel Spring Festival will return Saturday, April 5, featuring arts, crafts, live music, and local vendors.

Codie Thoma, office manager at ARC Realty, which hosts the event, said the festival has been a staple of the area for more than a decade.

“We hold two of them — a spring and a fall — and the idea is to showcase the beautiful Dunnavant Valley and the town of Mt Laurel,” Thoma said.

The festival, which runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., will feature 150 to 200 vendors selling handmade goods, including woodwork, paintings, home décor, baked goods, and locally grown products.

“We encourage homemade, we encourage the artists, things that are unique,” Thoma said.

Live music performances will begin at 11 a.m., with Rick Carter kicking off the lineup, followed by Lilly Hart at noon, Randy Hunter at 1 p.m., and Joe Breckenridge at 2 p.m. The festival provides an opportunity for local musicians to gain exposure while entertaining attendees.

A variety of food options will be available, including food trucks and local restaurants such as Jimbo’s and Herb’s Barbecue.

“We try to showcase the restaurants that are here in Mt Laurel as well,” Thoma said.

Vendors will also offer specialty items such as kettle corn, fresh bread, jams, and honey from local farmers.

The festival includes a designated children’s area with face painting and play zones.

“It’s fun to walk around this area and just participate and see the town center of Mt Laurel,” Thoma said.

The event is pet-friendly, allowing families to bring their dogs.

With thousands of attendees expected, parking may be limited.

“Parking is at a premium,” Thoma said. “We don’t want to discourage people, but we also want them to be prepared for that.”

Streets will be closed to vehicle traffic, and attendees are encouraged to plan ahead for parking.

The Easter Bunny will make an appearance, offering photo opportunities, along with a performance by the Mt Laurel Ballet.

ARC Realty, the exclusive listing agent for new construction in Mt Laurel, has hosted the festival alongside EBSCO and the town of Mt Laurel.

“We really do want the community to see what a great place this is, and we just want to give back,” Thoma said.

For more information, visit Mt Laurel's community website or contact ARC Realty.