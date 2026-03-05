Mt Laurel Spring Festival returns with food, music and local vendors

× Expand Image courtesy of Mt Laurel Library

The Town of Mt Laurel and the ARC Realty Mt Laurel Sales Team will host the Mt Laurel Spring Festival on Saturday, March 14, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 5 Mt Laurel Ave.

The free community event invites visitors to celebrate spring with a lively street fair and farmers market throughout the town. Guests can browse artisan and farmer pop-up booths, enjoy live music on the Bryson Square Stage and sample food from Mt Laurel restaurants and Birmingham-area food trucks.

The festival has grown into a popular annual tradition, drawing families and visitors for a day of shopping, dining and entertainment in the scenic Mt Laurel community.