Nature-inspired tea workshop explores wildflower brewing

× Expand Image courtesy of Oak Mountain State Park

Oak Mountain State Park will host “From Blooms to Brews: Teas from Nature” on Saturday, May 9, at 2 p.m. at the Oak Mountain Interpretive Center.

The hands-on program will introduce participants to common wildflowers used for tea, along with safe harvesting practices and basic methods for drying and brewing. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the connection between plants and people while sampling herbal teas.

The class is designed as a beginner-friendly experience for those interested in natural remedies and outdoor learning.

The program is free with paid entry into Oak Mountain State Park. For more information, contact Lauren Muncher at Lauren.muncher@dcnr.alabama.gov or 205-620-2520.