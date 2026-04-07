Needle crafters invited to monthly meetup at Mt Laurel library

× Expand Submitted Mt. Laurel Second Monday Needle Crafters

The Mt Laurel Public Library will host its Needle Arts Group on Monday, April 13, from 2-4 p.m. in the Ann Price Activity Room.

The monthly meetup invites knitters, crocheters and other needle crafters to bring their current projects and enjoy conversation, idea-sharing and community with fellow enthusiasts. The program is open to adults of all skill levels.

Hosted by Jamie Skripnik, the event is free to attend and does not require registration. For more information, call 205-991-1660.