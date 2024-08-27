New Marshalls on 280 opening Thursday

× Expand Photo by Taylor Bright New Marshalls opens Aug. 29, 2024

The new Marshalls on U.S. 280 will be open in time for Labor Day weekend.

The store will hold its grand opening on Thursday at River Ridge eight months after it first announced its intention to open the store.

“We believe that everyone deserves to get the good stuff, and we are excited to bring that to shoppers in Birmingham,” Peter Benjamin, president of Marshalls, said in a release sent to 280 Living on Tuesday. “With new items arriving weekly, this store will offer an ever-changing selection of high-quality, on-trend, and brand-name merchandise all at the amazing prices that Marshalls is known for.”

The store, located at River Ridge, will open at 8 a.m. on Thursday and close at 10 p.m.

The normal hours for the store will be 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday and

9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Sundays.

As part of its grand opening, Marshalls has contributed $10,000 to Kid One Transport, Inc. in Birmingham, which provides transportation to health care providers for children and expectant mothers in underserved communities.

The company said it also plans to add approximately 60 full-time and part-time jobs in the area.

Marshalls replaces the Staples at the shopping center that has seen churn in the last few years.

Academy Sports + Outdoors is slated to replace the Best Buy which moved to Brook Highland from River Ridge. Dollar Tree replaced Pier 1 Imports at the shopping center in 2021 after Pier 1 filed for bankruptcy in 2020.

There is still no tenant in place for the spot once occupied by Nordstrom Rack, which moved to The Summit. That spot sits in between what will be the new Marshalls and new Academy Sports.