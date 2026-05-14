New Life Church to host inaugural Missions Market in Westover

New Life Church will host its first Missions Market on Saturday, May 16, from 8 a.m. to noon at 11580 U.S. 280 in Westover.

The farmer’s market-style event will feature vendors from across the surrounding community offering a variety of goods in an outdoor setting. Organizers said 10% of vendor proceeds will benefit BGMC missions efforts.

The church says the event is designed to promote local businesses while supporting mission work through community participation and shopping.

Admission is free and the public is invited to attend.