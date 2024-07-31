New Marshalls expected to open end of August

Expand Courtesy of Marshalls Marshalls

A new Marshalls on U.S. 280 is expected to open at the end of August, the retailer said.

The retail giant will have a new location at River Ridge, the Birmingham shopping center west of Inverness which houses the SuperTarget.

“We anticipate that the new Marshalls store in Birmingham, AL. will open on August 29th,” Catrina Boncaldo, a spokeswoman for the company, wrote in an email.

Marshalls, which has more than 1,000 stores nationwide, will be in the location Staples once occupied. Staples closed in November 2023.

Marshalls offers merchandise - like clothes, shoes and home goods - from well-known brands at discounted prices. It is owned by TJX, the parent company of T.J. Maxx, based in Framingham, Mass.

The opening of Marshalls helps the shopping center that has seen churn in recent years.

Pier 1 Imports, Best Buy and Staples all left the shopping strip, but have been replaced, or are in the process of being replaced.

Academy Sports + Outdoors is slated to replace the Best Buy which moved to Brook Highland. Dollar Tree replaced Pier 1 at the shopping center in 2021 after Pier 1 filed for bankruptcy in 2020.

There is still no tenant in place for the spot once occupied by Nordstrom Rack, which moved to The Summit. That spot sits in between what will be the new Marshalls and new Academy Sports.