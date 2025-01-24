New stores coming to The Summit this year

× Expand Jesse Rohr Photo courtesy of Bayer Properties the summit holiday experience The holiday 2020 experience for The Summit Birmingham will feature a festive and interactive holiday experience called POSE, along with a socially-distant Santa.

The Summit today announced four new stores are coming to the shopping center this year including retailers opening up their first stores in Alabama.

“We’re excited to welcome new retailers to The Summit, including some opening their first location in Alabama. These additions reflect our commitment to providing an exceptional mix of stores and experiences for our guests,” said DeeDee Shashy, VP of National Leasing for Centennial Real Estate Management.

The stores coming include Abercrombie & Fitch, Alo, Ann Taylor and Boll & Branch. The Summit also announced two stores - Kendra Scott and lululemon - will be expanding there.

“These new additions and updates to our current favorites will continue to elevate the shopping experience at The Summit, bringing fresh energy and even more reasons for our guests to visit,” said Libby Harrell, Marketing Director for The Summit.

The additions to The Summit include:

Abercrombie & Fitch – The Abercrombie brand, which strives to make every day more exceptional, and create a sense of getaway through its quality apparel, accessories and fragrance, is bringing its first Alabama location to The Summit. For more information, visit www.abercrombie.com

Alo – The leading premium lifestyle brand celebrated for seamlessly blending fashion, performance, and mindfulness, is thrilled to announce the opening of its first Alabama location at The Summit. This highly anticipated store, set to debut in Summer 2025, will further establish The Summit as a premier shopping destination for fitness enthusiasts and style-conscious shoppers alike. For more information, visit www.aloyoga.com .

Ann Taylor – The popular women's brand will be relocating to a new space next to Vera Bradley, offering an updated store design and an enhanced shopping experience. The new location is expected to open in February 2025. For more information, visit www.anntaylor.com .

Boll & Branch – The luxury bedding and home brand, renowned for its ethically made products, will open its first Alabama location at The Summit near Urban Outfitters. Guests can expect Boll & Branch's signature high-quality bedding, bath, and home essentials starting Summer 2025. For more information, visit www.bollandbranch.com .

Retailers that will be expanding include: