Nick Grant Program continues to provide funds to Chelsea schools

Funds from the Nick Grant program continue to provide needed items for Chelsea schools.

During the April 6 council meeting, Forest Oaks Principal Stevi Sims addressed the mayor and council and thanked them for their financial support through the program.

“On behalf of the faculty and staff of Forest Oaks, I would like to say thank you very much for the opportunity for our faculty being able to participate in the Nick Grant Program, and for the funding of over $69,000," Sims said. “We were able to purchase over 55 Chromebooks, over $6,000 worth of iPads, White Boards, two Macbook Pros, STEM material and science material. We thank you very much for your support and continuing our efforts to provide our students with the most fun and engaging experience we can provide them with.”

Sims also shared registration for Kindergarten through 5th grade is now open for all Shelby County Schools. Parents can go visit the Shelby County Schools website and enroll their students through April 16.

Mayor Tony Picklesimer said he was able to visit all the schools except the high school last week and deliver Nick Grant checks.

A proclamation was approved by the council declaring April 2021 as “National Child Abuse Prevention Month” in the city of Chelsea. Hannah Phillips from Owen’s House was present during the meeting and thanked the mayor and council for their support.

× Expand Leah Ingram Eagle Representatives from Owen's House pose with Mayor Tony Picklesimer.

Chelsea High School SGA Sponsor Ryan Adams and SGA President Jamian Gandy spoke during the meeting about what the SGA has done this year, and also announced a new tradition they have created. The Chelsea High School Hall of Fame will induct the first six members later this month.

“The current SGA wants to honor those who laid the foundation for us,” Gandy said.

The council passed the following resolutions:

Authorization to increase the salary for the Parks & Recreation Director

Award Nick Grant funds to Forest Oaks Elementary School

Authorization for the mayor to execute an agreement with Shelby County Water Services (for a new water line at CR-49 at Chelsea Ridge).

Authorization to enact a business license moratorium

Authorization to accept the low bid from Powell Builders, Inc. for the Chelsea Business Park Road & Utility Project

Approval to pay the city’s bills

Three proposed ordinances were also approved:

A rezoning request from the City of Chelsea for the Chelsea Business Park property located at the end of Foothills Place, Chelsea, Alabama from A-R to B-2 (General Business District) consisting of 10.8 acres.

An annexation request submitted by J. David & Connie Wooley for a portion of their property located at 310 Country Manor Drive, Sterrett, Alabama consisting of 4.5 acres.

An annexation request submitted by Highland Lakes Development LLC for property located off Brasher Lane in Chelsea consisting of around 40 acres.

During the community forum, Emily Sims from the Chelsea Library thanked the Chelsea Walmart for their recent $1,000 grant. Jane Ann Mueller from the Chelsea Community Center said programs are continuing to increase in numbers, and that registration for flag football, tackle football and cheerleading will be open in April.

Upcoming dates:

April 8: Ready to Shred from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at City Hall

April 17: Fire at the Foothills BBQ & Dessert Cook-off from 1-4 p.m.

April 20, May 4 and May 18: City council meetings. Precouncil at 5 p.m. and council at 6 p.m.

May 31: City offices closed for Memorial Day

June 26: Bulk trash pick up day