No Child Hungry program available twice weekly at Chelsea Library

Each Monday and Wednesday from noon until 2 p.m. the No Child Hungry program takes place at the Chelsea Library.

The program’s goal is to feed families, especially during the summer months. Meals are provided for the entire week for every family that signs up for the program.

"The program usually runs from June until August but we’re thinking about letting it run all year because hunger doesn't have a time of year," said director Meyoka Carmichael.

Carmichael said they started the program over four years ago when she found out that children near her were in need.

"We found out a lot of kids in the neighborhood were only eating when they went to school," Carmichael said. "They would arrive early for breakfast and eat lunch, but once they were home and on weekends they would be hungry. We thought, what do the kids do for summer when they’re not in school?"

Through their ministry, Matthew 25-35 Outreach, what was originally a summer program has turned into a year round program because hunger doesn't have a time of year, she said.

Food donations come from stores, private donations and Carmichael her family gives out of pocket themselves. "We depend on donations, both food and monetary, to keep [the program] going," Carmichael said.

The only requirement is that every child participating must complete an allergy form and sign a waver. All information is personal and confidential.

"We deal mainly in outreach helping those in the community and anyone we can," she said.

Registration is not required, and food can be picked up at the library each Monday and Wednesday. For information, contact Meyoka Carmichael at nochildhungry@yahoo.com or 205-706-1102.