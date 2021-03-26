No confirmed fatalities in Shelby County according to sheriff's office

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Residents in Eagle Point, off of AL 119 survey damage and help their neighbors after a tornado ripped through a portion of the neighborhood in Shelby County on Thursday, March 25, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office sent out a press release just after 9 p.m. Thursday addressing the two dangerous storms that moved through Shelby County earlier in the day causing damage in numerous areas.

Deputies from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to several areas in the northern part of Shelby County after the first storm and the Columbiana area after the second storm. They also assisted other first responders in conducting a primary and secondary search for citizens who may have been trapped in their homes.

They are encouraging people to avoid damaged areas so that first responders can work safely and allow residents to begin the process of recovering from these storms.

Some of the most damaged areas of unincorporated Shelby County were in the Eagle Point Subdivision, subdivisions along CR- 41 (Dunnavant Valley Road), subdivisions along AL-119 (Cahaba Valley Rd) near Heardmont Park, in addition to homes along Hwy. 30 just outside of Columbiana.

At this time, no fatalities have been reported in the unincorporated areas of Shelby County; however, many residents have been displaced from their homes due to the damage caused by the storms.

“Today was a tragic day for Shelby County, said Shelby County Sheriff John Samaniego. “We are here to support all of our citizens and the many other Shelby County municipalities who were also severely impacted by the storms. In the aftermath of these storms, we have seen the best of Shelby County. Neighbors helping neighbors. Businesses and kind citizens reaching out with donations of food and supplies. We will continue to canvass the county throughout the night to provide assistance as needed.”

Those who have been displaced by the storms should contact the American Red Cross at 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) for assistance.