Nominations open for Positive Maturity's Top 50 Over 50

Since 2014, Positive Maturity has annually honored 50 outstanding citizens over the age of 50 in the community who find opportunities to make a difference and become catalysts in the world. Nominated by their fellow citizens, co-workers, family and friends, these honorees seek out ways to change lives.

Honorees are chosen based on the following on one or more of the following: volunteer/civic engagement and community impact; business or lifetime of achievements; individuals who have made an impact in their community through caregiving, medical or social services professions; individuals who have made an impact in their community or the state of Alabama through education or have built a lifetime of achievement in this category; individuals from Alabama who may no longer live in the state, but whose impact deserves recognition.

Past honorees include Alabama Football Coach Nick Saban, Meteorologist James Spann, Governor Kay Ivey and Boxer Evander Holyfield. If you would like to nominate someone for this award, please visit our website at:www.top50over50.com. Nominations must be submitted no later than March 30, 2023.

All honorees will be honored at a gala event on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at The Club in Birmingham. Sponsorships are also available for corporations or individuals who believe in the mission of Positive Maturity.

“We depend on community support to help fund our many senior programs,”said Penny Kakoliris, executive director. “We have sponsorships available at every level withopportunities for inclusion in our event and promotional materials. We encourage you to get involved and see what a difference our programming makes to our older population."