North Shelby Library plans patriotic party celebrating America's 250th birthday

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media North Shelby Library The North Shelby Library on Cahaba Valley Road. Photo by Erin Nelson.

North Shelby Library will celebrate America's 250th birthday with a Happy Birthday America Party on Wednesday, July 1.

The free event will take place from 2-3 p.m. in the North Shelby Meeting Room and is open to children, tweens and families.

Participants can enjoy patriotic-themed games, hands-on crafts and a variety of activities marking the nation's semiquincentennial celebration. Kona Ice will also be available as part of the festivities.

The program is sponsored by Goodwyn Mills Cawood.

For more information, contact North Shelby Library.