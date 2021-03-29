North Shelby Library April 2021 Events

Family/All Ages Programming

All month: Spring Family Geocaching Scavenger Hunt. Teams of one-six family members with adult supervision required.

April 12: Kahoot Family Trivia. 11 a.m. Play some general trivia via Kahoot as a family. This is not a live event. Registration required.

April 23: Citizen Science Kit: The Great Sunflower Project. Registration required.

April 30: Hair Love: A Video Workshop for Families Caring for African-American Hair. 11 a.m. The library will provide a starter kit with items suggested that registered participants can pick up from the library in advance. Registration required.

April 30: Digital Family Breakout. 5 p.m.

Children

(Registration required for all events)

All month: Monthly Craft Kit-to-Go. Make a cute spring chick basket. Registration required.

All month: Monthly STEM Kit-to-Go. Reuse newspapers in order to make newspaper bridges.

April 21: Homeschool Hangout: 3D Printing. 1 p.m. Learn how to design using TinkerC and a 3D object.

April 21: Homeschool Art Club: Birdhouse. Join Ms. Kaitlyn for an hour of creativity making birdhouses.

April 26: Virtual Art Class: Tape Resist Painting. 11 a.m. Pick up a take-home supply kit and follow an online video.

Tweens (Ages 8-12) Programming

(Registration required for all events)

Tuesdays: Tween Minecrafternoons. 4 p.m. Join other tweens on the library’s Minecraft Realm.

April 1-30: Tween Haiku Poetry Contest. Submit an original haiku.

April 1: Tween Among Us. 4 p.m. Play via Zoom.

April 2: Tween Leadership Council Virtual Meeting. 4 p.m. Play via Zoom.

April 8: Tween Writing Club with Ms. Emma. 4 p.m.

April 15: Tween Roblox Club. 4 p.m.

April 15-30: Tween Craft: Tie Dye Scrunchies. Make a tie dye scrunchie with a take-home kit.

Teens

(Registration required for all events)

All month: Minecraft Realm. Play on your own schedule and build whatever you’d like.

All month: Poetry Contest. Submit an original poem to be judged by other teens.

April 12-25: Teen Take-Home Craft Kit. Teen Take-Home Craft Kit. Make a bird feeder. Sign up on April 25 on the library calendar.

April 15: Citizen Science Spotlight: Stall Catchers. 6 p.m.

April 21: Homeschool Hangout: 3D Printing. 1 p.m.

April 21: Homeschool Art Club: Birdhouse. 2:30 p.m.

Date TBD: Dungeons & Dragons Campaign. Register on April 25 on the library’s calendar to be notified of the date of the April campaign.

Adults

April 5: ‘Reading with my Peeps’ Virtual Painting. 10 a.m.

April 8: The Gardens of Emily Dickinson. 10 a.m.

April 13: Language Club Interest Meeting. 6 p.m.

April 20: Digital True Crime Club. 6 p.m. The True Crime Club covers true crime books and documentaries. Registration required.

