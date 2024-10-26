Nov. 5 General Election Primer: Key facts on voting

It’s hard to go anywhere these days without hearing something about the upcoming Nov. 5 general election.

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are dominating the headlines, but there are other races on the ballot that are a lot closer to the U.S. 280 corridor.

Here are some answers to common questions:

Q: Who is running for Congress in this area?

A: U.S. Rep. Gary Palmer, a Republican who represents the central and eastern part of Hoover and all of Shelby County, faces opposition from Democrat Elizabeth Anderson and Libertarian Andria Chieffo in Congressional District 6.

Q: Have Congressional district lines changed?

A: Yes, the changes put more of Hoover in Congressional District 7. You can see the new district lines on the map on this page, or to take a closer look, go to 2023-court-ordered-congressional-plan-algeohub.hub.arcgis.com for a map that lets you zoom in down to the street and block level.

Q: Who else is on the ballot in this area?

A: Other contested races on ballots in Shelby County include:

Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice:

Greg Griffin (D)

Sarah Stewart (R)

Shelby County Commission, District 6:

Anondo Banerjee (D)

Josh Sisk (R)

Shelby County Commission, District 7:

Lindsey Allison (R)

Marsha Sturdevant (D)

Shelby County Commission, District 8:

Jenice Prather-Kinsey (D)

Rick Shepherd (R)

Shelby County Board of Education, Place 1:

Julia Craig (D)

Jennifer Davis (R)

Shelby County District Court Judge, Place 2:

Ashley Bell (D)

Casey Duncan (R)

Q: Who is eligible to vote?

A: Any person may register to vote, provided that they are a citizen of the United States, live in Alabama, are at least 18 years old on or before election day, are not barred from voting due to a disqualifying felony conviction and have not been declared mentally incompetent by a court.

Q: When is the last day to register?

A: Oct. 21.

Q: Do I have to register again if I have moved?

A: Yes.

Q: How do I register or update my address?

A: You can register online or update your address at alabamavotes.gov or by using the Vote for Alabama app if you have a valid Alabama driver’s license or non-driver ID card. You also may register when applying for or renewing an Alabama driver’s license or non-driver ID card, or register at state and local government offices when applying or recertifying SNAP, TANF, food stamps, WIC, Medicaid, Aid to Dependent Children or Rehabilitation Services, or register at armed forces recruiting stations or the Jefferson County Board of Registrars office. You also may register by mailing in a form available at probate judge and license commissioner offices, colleges, universities, public schools or libraries. You can request that a mail-in registration form be mailed to you by contacting the Elections Division at 1-800-274-VOTE (8683) and mailing the form to your Board of Registrars office.

Q: When are the polls open?

A: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on election day

Q: Where do I vote?

A: Determine your polling place by going to myinfo.alabamavotes.gov/voterview and typing in your name, date of birth and address.

Q: How do I get an absentee ballot?

A: To apply for an absentee ballot, go to alabamavotes.gov, call the Elections Division at 334-242-7210 or write or visit your county absentee election manager. The last day to apply for an absentee ballot by mail is Oct. 29. The last day to apply in person is Oct. 31. The last day to hand-deliver an absentee ballot is Nov. 4. Any absentee ballots mailed must be received by noon on Nov. 5.