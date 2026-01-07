Novel Horizons Book Club meets at North Shelby Library

The Novel Horizons Book Club will meet Monday, Jan. 12, at 5:45 p.m. at North Shelby Library in the Mueller Annex Classroom, located at 5521 Cahaba Valley Road.

Designed for adult readers seeking a welcoming and engaging book club experience, Novel Horizons features rotating selections that vary widely in genre, subject matter and emotional depth. The evening meeting time makes it an accessible option for those who work during the day or prefer a relaxed, after-hours discussion.

This month’s selection is “The House Across the Lake” by Riley Sager. Participants are encouraged to come ready to share insights, ask questions and connect with fellow readers in a friendly setting.

Registration is required. For more information or to sign up, visit northshelbylibrary.org.