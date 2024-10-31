280 corridor events guide: November 2024

Nov. 2: Fall Craft Fair. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Chelsea Community Center, 11101 County Road 47, Chelsea. Bring the family to enjoy food trucks and vendors selling crafts, candles, clothing, handmade gifts and more. Admission is free. Find more event information at facebook.com/communitycenterchelsea. Call the community center at (205) 677-2052 for questions.

Nov. 2: Chelsea Community Christian Outreach Food Pantry. 10 a.m. to noon. Chelsea Church Of Christ, 10724 Chelsea Road. The food pantry is held the first Saturday of every month for those in need of food items. Food will be distributed while supplies last. For more information, visit “Chelsea Community Christian Outreach” on Facebook.

Nov. 3: Out of the Darkness Walk. 1 p.m. Veterans Park, 4800 Valleydale Road. Walk begins at 2:30 pm. You can walk in this annual event to prevent suicide and assist families that have lost a loved one to suicide. There is no fee or fundraising minimum, but participants are encouraged to share fundraising links to raise as much money as possible. For questions, contact Meesha Emmett at 205-778-8284 or by email at memmett@afsp.org.

Nov. 8: The Wildflowers — Tribute to Tom Petty. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Song Theatre, Columbiana. Come enjoy a night of live music with one of the nation’s most popular tribute bands. The Wildflowers will give an energetic performance of Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers’ most popular songs.

Tickets begin at $35 and can be purchased online at ci.ovationtix.com/36023/production/1211813. For more information, call 205-669-0044 or email info@shelbycountyartscouncil.com.

Nov. 12: Republican Women of North Shelby County. Noon to 1 p.m. Inverness Country Club, 1 Country Club Dr. Join the Republican Women of North Shelby County at their monthly meeting. Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth will be the guest speaker and lunch will be provided. The cost is $25. Email rwnsclunch@gmail.com for reservations.

Nov. 16: Act of Congress. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Song Theatre, Columbiana. See a local favorite live in concert. Act of Congress has been voted one of the “Must See Live Acts of Alabama” and has completed five tours as U.S. cultural ambassadors, led by the U.S. State Department.

Tickets begin at $35 and can be purchased online at https://ci.ovationtix.com/36023/production/1211814. For more information, call 205-669-0044 or email info@shelbycountyartscouncil.com.

Nov. 16: Lessons on the Longleaf. 11 a.m. Oak Mountain Interpretive Center, Oak Mountain State Park. Join park naturalists to learn all about the Alabama state tree and one of the most important habitats in the South. See longleaf pines for yourself and learn why these trees are so important to save. State park admission fee is required, but there is no additional cost to attend the event. For more information, contact Lauren Muncher at Lauren.muncher@dcnr.alabama.gov or by phone at 205-620-2520.

Nov. 23: From Highlands to Hollers — Celtic Influence on Old Appalachia. 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Oak Mountain Interpretive Center, Oak Mountain State Park. Come learn about the influence that Scottish and Irish natives had on Appalachian culture. This presentation will take you on a journey through some of the ancient traditions that are still in practice today. End the day with creating a Brigid’s cross to hang in your home. State park admission fee is required, but there is no additional cost to attend the event. For more information, contact Lauren Muncher at Lauren.muncher@dcnr.alabama.gov or by phone at 205-620-2520.

Nov. 28-Dec. 24: Christmas Tree Farm. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Old Baker Farm, 1041 Farmingdale Road, Harpersville. Bring the family to find and cut the perfect Christmas tree. Visitors can enjoy hot apple cider, candy canes and a hayride. The farm offers Virginia pines, Leyland cypress, Carolina and Arizona Sapphire cypress, red cedars and Fraser fir trees. The cost begins at $30 and goes up depending on the size and type of tree. Tree stands are not included but will be available for purchase. For more information, visit oldbakerfarm.com/pages/christmas-tree-farm.

Chelsea Public Library

Mondays: Dungeons and Dragons. 4-6 p.m. For ages 12 to 14.

Wednesdays: Tot Time. 10:30 a.m. Storytime for toddlers.

Wednesdays: Dungeons and Dragons. 5-7 p.m.For ages 15 and up.

Thursdays: Musical Munchkins. 10:30 a.m. Music and movement for toddlers.

Thursdays: Chess Club. 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Fridays: Bring Your Own Craft.1 p.m.

Nov. 11: Closed for Veterans Day.

Nov. 18: Beyond Books — Tinsel and Trivia. 6 p.m. This program is for adults. Registration is required.

Nov. 28-29: Closed for Thanksgiving Holiday.

North Shelby Public Library

Nov. 2: NaNoWriMo Workshop. 10:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. For teens. In honor of National Novel Writing Month, come join a dual session fiction writing workshop/seminar. You will learn about plotting with Emma Fox, and character development with Alejandra Delgado Mendoza. Prior registration is required at nsyoungadult@shelbycounty-al.org.

Nov. 7: Mommy and Me Music Group. 10:30-11 a.m. For ages birth to 5 years. Kim Hamrick from Heartstrings Creative Co. will be leading a Mommy & Me music group with instruments, movement, familiar songs and more.

Nov. 12: Fall Leaves with Chris Cruz Designs. 10:30 a.m. For adults ages 18 and over. Come enjoy a mixed media program with local artist Chris Cruz.

Nov. 12: Teen and Tween Writing Workshop. 10:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Two local authors will host writing workshops for teens and tweens interested in creative writing, in celebration of National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo). Snacks and drinks will be provided. Registration is required. Visit nsyoungadult@shelbycounty-al.org.

Mt Laurel Public Library

Nov. 21: Fall Cookie Decorating. 7 p.m. For adults 18 and up. Burley Girl Bakery will be back to teach cookie decorating. Registration required at mtlaurel@shelbycounty-al.org.

Nov. 26: Soup in a Jar. 2-4 p.m. Make a soup jar to keep or gift to someone else. There is a two-jar limit per family. Registration required at mtlaurel@shelbycounty-al.org.

Nov. 8: Tween Potato Stamp Tote Bag. 4 p.m. Tweens will share a snack, design a potato stamp and then paint a tote bag. Registration required.