Oak Mountain 50K trail race returns with multiple distance options

× Expand Submitted Oak Mountain 5K

The 25th annual Oak Mountain 50K will take place Saturday, March 28, beginning at 7:30 a.m. at Dogwood Pavilion in Oak Mountain State Park.

One of the oldest 50K races in Alabama, the event offers 50K, 25K and 6-mile race options. The courses wind through forested terrain on mostly single-track trails, featuring climbs up Double Oak Mountain and scenic views including Peavine Falls. All races will start and finish at Dogwood Pavilion.

Time limits vary by distance, with the 50K capped at 9 hours and 30 minutes, the 25K at 9 hours and the 6-mile race at 5 hours.

Registration ranges from $47.50 to $126.50 depending on race distance, and park admission fees apply. Registration closes March 23 at 11:59 p.m.

For more information or to register, visit ultrasignup.com/register.aspx?did=126624.