Oak Mountain Intermediate educator recognized nationally

× Expand Amy de la Torre

Amy de la Torre, a district math coach and K-5 instructional coach for Shelby County Schools, has been honored with the prestigious Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching. Announced on Jan. 13, the award, regarded as the highest national recognition for K-12 educators in these fields, recognized de la Torre’s commitment to innovative and effective mathematics instruction.

“The Presidential Award is an honor and embodies the love, support, and encouragement my administrators, mentors, and colleagues have poured into me since beginning my career,” de la Torre said. “It acknowledges educators dedicated to growing their students and continually improving their craft of mathematics teaching. This award allows me to connect with other exemplary educators and continue to learn from them so I can be the most effective mathematics teacher for my students.”

Two awardees per state are recognized across the country. All recipients receive a $10,000 award.

With 12 years of teaching experience, de la Torre serves as a resource for Shelby County teachers. She previously taught fourth-grade mathematics and science for 10 years at Oak Mountain Intermediate School and began her career as a reading interventionist for first and second graders at Gwin Elementary School.

At Oak Mountain Intermediate, de la Torre was a member of the Meaningful and Ongoing Development of Excellent Leadership team, supporting fourth-grade teachers with resources and curriculum implementation. She also collaborated on summer curriculum teams, designing lesson plans to enhance mathematics instruction across the district.

de la Torre holds a B.A. in public relations from the University of Alabama, where she was a Capstone Scholar, and an M.A. in early childhood and elementary education from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.