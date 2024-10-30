Youth players learn lacrosse at Oak Mountain

× 1 of 5 Expand Photo by Taylor Bright Oak Mountain Lacrosse Mark Achuff, a youth lacrosse coach for Oak Mountain Lacrosse, instructs young players at the group's introductory event on Saturday, Oct. 26. × 2 of 5 Expand Photo by Taylor Bright Oak Mountain Lacrosse Judah Achuff (left) and Hunter Lieb (right) wait for their turn to play at the Oak Mountain Lacrosse event on Saturday, Oct. 26. × 3 of 5 Expand Photo by Taylor Bright Oak Mountain Lacrosse Isaac Achuff (left) and Gabe Lamon (right) line up to scrimmage at the Oak Mountain Lacrosse event on Saturday, Oct. 26. × 4 of 5 Expand Photo by Taylor Bright Oak Mountain Lacrosse Fletcher Patterson (left) and Nate Blake (right) talk during a break at the Oak Mountain Lacrosse event on Saturday, Oct. 26. × 5 of 5 Expand Photo by Taylor Bright Oak Mountain Lacrosse Tyler Langston, a youth coach with Oak Mountain Lacrosse, coaches his side during a scrimmage played at Heardmont Park on Saturday, Oct. 26. Prev Next

Oak Mountain Lacrosse hosted an introduction to the sport for youth players across the area on Saturday, Oct. 26 at Heardmont Park. More than 50 participants came out to learn more about the sport.