Oak Mountain Lacrosse hosting learning event for kids

Photo courtesy of Oak Mountain Lacrosse Oak Mountain Lacrosse will be hosting beginners' event this weekend.

Oak Mountain Lacrosse will host an opportunity for boys and girls interested in playing lacrosse to try their hand at the sport this weekend.

The event will let kids get accustomed to the sport with several skills stations. Equipment, including lacrosse sticks, will be provided to all participants.

Lance Lieb, organizer of the event, said the event is an introduction of the sport to kids who might be curious about it.

The event will be held on Oct. 26 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Field 3 at Heardmont Park, 5458 Cahaba Valley Rd, Birmingham.

All youth ages are welcome and the event is open to new and experienced players.