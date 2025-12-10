Oak Mountain principal Andrew Gunn announces bid for Shelby County superintendent

× Expand Photo courtesy of Andrew Gunn

Oak Mountain High School Principal Andrew Gunn is officially entering the race for superintendent of Shelby County Schools.

Gunn announced his candidacy Tuesday, declaring his intent to run in the May 2026 Republican Primary. The longtime educator has spent more than two decades in public education, including the last 14 years with Shelby County Schools in roles ranging from teacher and coach to principal of three schools.

He is now in his fifth year leading Oak Mountain High School.

Expand Photo courtesy of Andrew Gunn

“For more than two decades, I have devoted my career to helping students thrive, supporting educators and building positive, high-performing school communities,” Gunn said. “Shelby County is where I live, work and raise my family. I want our schools to continue to be a model of excellence.”

Gunn’s leadership resume includes seven years as a middle school principal — three years at Chelsea Middle and four at Helena Middle — before stepping into his current role at Oak Mountain. Throughout his career, he has focused on improving school culture, raising academic standards and strengthening community partnerships.

In announcing his run, Gunn emphasized the importance of strong instruction, supportive learning environments and collaboration between families and schools.

“My focus as superintendent will be simple: meet the needs of our students, support the great teachers who serve them and strengthen the schools that make Shelby County such a great place to live,” he said.

Expand Photo courtesy of Andrew Gunn

Gunn and his wife, Allison, live in Shelby County with their four children: Jack (15), Will (4) and one-year-old twins Virginia and Mary. The family is active at All Saints Episcopal Church, and Allison serves as an occupational therapist for Shelby County Schools.