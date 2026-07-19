Oak Mountain program explores the importance of clean water

× Expand Image courtesy of Oak Mountain State Park

Oak Mountain State Park will host "Know Your H2O" on Sunday, July 26, at 1 p.m. at the Oak Mountain Interpretive Center.

The interactive program will explore the importance of water in everyday life, teaching participants where drinking water comes from, how it moves through the landscape and why clean water is essential for plants, wildlife and people.

Through hands-on activities and simple demonstrations, attendees will learn about watersheds, the water cycle and the connections between healthy ecosystems and clean water. The program also highlights practical ways individuals can help protect local water resources.

Designed for curious learners of all ages, "Know Your H2O" offers an engaging introduction to environmental science without requiring any prior knowledge.

The program is free with paid admission to Oak Mountain State Park and for overnight guests.