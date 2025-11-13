Oak Mountain program to explore Appalachian legends on Saturday, Nov. 15

× Expand Photo courtesy of Alabama State Parks

Oak Mountain State Park will present “Holler Haunts & Hidden Creatures: Lore & Legends of the Appalachians” on Saturday, Nov. 15, at 5 p.m. at the Oak Mountain Interpretive Center.

The program explores mysterious creatures said to roam the Appalachian Mountains — from the Wampus Cat to Mothman — through folklore, history and scientific context.

Ideal for fans of regional legend and natural mystery, the session examines how stories of eerie sightings and cryptids took root in Appalachian culture and why they persist.

The event is free with paid park admission or for overnight guests. For more information, visit the OMSP website, email lauren.muncher@dcnr.alabama.gov or call 205-835-2009.