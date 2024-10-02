Oak Mountain rolls toward mountain biking destination point

× Expand Staff photo. Mountain bikers race the 27th annual Bump-n-Grind race at Oak Mountain State Park in 2021. Oak Mountain has received $1 million to improve trails in hopes of being recognized as a top mountain biking destination.

Oak Mountain State Park is preparing the groundwork to be a nationally recognized mountain bike destination with new trails and BMX amenities.

A $1 million grant from Innovate Alabama will bring Oak Mountain closer to an International Mountain Biking Association Silver Ride Center designation, which is expected to bring more visitors and revenue to the park. There are 16 IMBA Silver Ride centers in the country, and only one in the South.

“The IMBA Ride Center designation brings numerous benefits, including increased economic development through tourism and the creation of long-lasting sustainable trails,” said Alabama State Parks statewide trails coordinator Will Collins. “It also promotes natural resource conservation and supports our local communities in becoming model trail destinations with high quality of living.”

To help reach the Silver Ride designation, the money will be used in part to create a skills area and pump track near the existing BMX area in the park. A pump track consists of a series of bumps and curves to help riders develop the key skill of “pumping,” or generating momentum through an up-and-down motion rather than pedaling.

The funds will also pay for five mountain bike trails of various skill levels and two single-track cross-country trails.

According to Collins, a Silver Ride Center designation at Oak Mountain will stimulate local economies by establishing Alabama as a “premiere destination for mountain biking” and catering to all skill levels. The project will also feed into the state’s agenda, entrusted in part to Innovate Alabama, of attracting and retaining highly skilled talent to the state.

“Our core target audience that we’re interested in are tech workers, STEM students, innovators, entrepreneurs, investors,” said Innovate Alabama Executive Director of Outdoor Programs T.C. McLemore.

The Shelby County Commission will handle the logistics of expanding and improving the trail system.

Birmingham Urban Mountain Pedalers volunteers played a key role in planning and development of the project. People, groups or companies who want to get involved in this or other similar projects can contribute through the Alabama State Parks Dirt Pass Trail Crew Program.