Oak Mountain State Park is hosting two Hiking 101 beginner hiking classes at the Oak Mountain Interpretive Center this Saturday, Jan. 25. The first class starts at 11 a.m. and the second one starts at 2 p.m.

The class will discuss hiking equipment and "Leave No Trace" principles.

The class is free, but the park gate fee is $5 for adults and $2 for children and seniors.

Find more information here, or contact Lauren Muncher at Lauren.muncher@dcnr.alabama.gov or 205-620-2520.