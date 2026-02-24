Oak Mountain State Park offers up-close animal experiences

× Expand Image courtesy of Oak Mountain State Park

Oak Mountain State Park will present wildlife encounters on Saturday, Feb. 28, at the Oak Mountain Interpretive Center. The program will be offered in three sessions at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

During each session, participants will have the opportunity to meet one of the park’s animal ambassadors up close while learning about the creature’s adaptations, habitat and role in the natural world. From reptiles to birds, the program highlights animals visitors might not typically see on the trail and emphasizes ways the community can help protect wildlife.

The wildlife encounter program is free with paid park admission and for overnight guests.