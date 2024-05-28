Oak Mountain State Park opens renovated campground

× Expand Photo courtesy of OMSP Facebook

Oak Mountain State Park held a ceremonial ribbon cutting just over a week ago to celebrate its recently renovated campground.

Campground guests will now check in at the new, state-of-the-art camp store, just across from the brand-new dog park and Alabama State Parks first-ever National Demonstration Site (NDS) playground.

Guests will also enjoy widened and modernized camping pads, improved Wi-Fi access, upgraded 50/30 amp service, and fully accessible family unit bathhouses- complete with laundry facilities, air conditioning, and heating.

Expanded ADA-compliant tent and RV sites are also now available, making Oak Mountain State Park increasingly accessible for all guests. All RV sites are equipped with a picnic table, grill, lantern hook and fire pit and primitive camping sites have seen upgrades also.

× Expand Photo courtesy of OMSP Facebook

Oak Mountain State Park campground renovations were created to encourage guests of all ages and seasons of life to stay, play and explore in one of Alabama’s most scenic locations.

Make your reservations at Alapark.com through the “Plan Your Adventure Online” portal!