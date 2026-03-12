Oak Mountain State Park to host Easter egg hunt and spring market

by

News

Oak Mountain State Park will host an Easter egg hunt and spring market on Saturday, March 21, beginning at 9 a.m. at the multi-use field off Terrace Drive near the Discover Shelby Pavilion.

Egg hunts will be offered for children ages 0-10 in two rounds during the day. Morning hunts will begin at 10 a.m. for ages 0-1, followed by ages 2-4 at 10:30 a.m., ages 5-7 at 11 a.m. and ages 8-10 at 11:30 a.m. Afternoon hunts will begin at 1 p.m. with the same age group schedule.

Children can also meet the Easter Bunny from 9 a.m. to noon and again from 1-3 p.m., with short breaks scheduled throughout the day.

Additional activities will include a spring market, inflatables, pony rides and educational programs such as a pollinator talk at 10 a.m., a “Scales & Tales” live animal presentation at noon and a butterfly-themed craft activity at 2 p.m.